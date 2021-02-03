Craig Hallum Increases Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $49.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

SKY stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118,269 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

