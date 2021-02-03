Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,800 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 853,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.14. 275,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth $498,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Crane by 24.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 293,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth $393,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.