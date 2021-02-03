CRDT (CRDT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,886.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One CRDT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CRDT has a market capitalization of $332,311.37 and $48,886.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CRDT has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00140162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00239632 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039995 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,470,922 tokens. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

CRDT Token Trading

CRDT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

