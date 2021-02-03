Creative Planning Has $10.20 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,892,000 after buying an additional 428,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after buying an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

