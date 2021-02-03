Creative Planning Has $50.14 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

