Creative Planning Purchases 32,237 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,237 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

