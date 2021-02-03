Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,426 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

