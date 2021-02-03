Cred 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $475,856.00 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $475,856.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00933113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00045730 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.79 or 0.04622502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Cred Profile

LBA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.