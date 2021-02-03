Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of several other reports. ING Group started coverage on Prosus in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PROSY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 503,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,696. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

