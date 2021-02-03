Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $467.34 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $467.34 million and $8.24 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,491.74 or 0.99809680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,500 coins and its circulating supply is 566,979,801 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

