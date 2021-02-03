Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $463.48 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,534.33 or 0.99920518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024180 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00034133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,493 coins and its circulating supply is 566,797,145 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.