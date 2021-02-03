Credits Price Hits $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $89,233.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

