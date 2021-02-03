Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock remained flat at $$17.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 782,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,478,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

