Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

NYSE BA traded up $5.64 on Wednesday, reaching $206.58. 453,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,232,556. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.59.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.