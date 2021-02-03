Criteo (CRTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRTO opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.48.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.