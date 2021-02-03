Critical Analysis: Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and Piedmont Community Bank Group (OTCMKTS:PCBN)

Piedmont Community Bank Group (OTCMKTS:PCBN) and Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Piedmont Community Bank Group alerts:

This table compares Piedmont Community Bank Group and Reliant Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Community Bank Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Reliant Bancorp $91.15 million 3.75 $16.20 million $1.54 13.64

Reliant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Community Bank Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Piedmont Community Bank Group and Reliant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Community Bank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Reliant Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Reliant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.59%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than Piedmont Community Bank Group.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Community Bank Group and Reliant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Community Bank Group N/A N/A N/A Reliant Bancorp 17.44% 11.22% 1.18%

Risk and Volatility

Piedmont Community Bank Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reliant Bancorp beats Piedmont Community Bank Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Community Bank Group

As of October 14, 2011 Piedmont Community Bank Group, Inc. went out of business. Piedmont Community Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Piedmont Community Bank, which offers various commercial banking services to residents and small businesses in Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, individual retirement, time deposit accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, automobile financing, RV financing, boat financing, loans secured by deposits, overdraft protection lines, and secured and unsecured personal loans. The company also issues ATM and debit cards, travelers' checks, and official checks; conducts wire transfer services and Internet banking; and provides safe deposit and telephone banking services, as well as offers MasterCard and VISA credit card services. It primarily serves customers located in the middle part of Georgia, including Baldwin, Bibb, Greene, Houston, Jones, Monroe, and Putnam counties. The company was formerly known as Piedmont Community Bank and changed its name to Piedmont Community Bank Group, Inc. in March 2007. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Gray, Georgia.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; 1-4 family residential, 1-4 family HELOC, and multi-family and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction, land development, and farmland loans; consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures; loans to states and political subdivisions, and other depository institutions; and mortgage refinancing services. In addition, the company originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit; and provides safe deposit boxes, and debit cards, as well as direct deposit, online and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 16 full-service branch offices in Davidson, Hickman, Hamilton, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee; and mortgage production offices in Brentwood, Hendersonville, and Memphis counties. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Community Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Community Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.