CROAT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $55.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $159,851.13 and $55.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,148,029 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

