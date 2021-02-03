Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.76

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $14.62. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 234,920 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRR.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.11.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.63%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.