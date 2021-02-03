Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.30

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $7.97. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 23,315 shares traded.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Crown Crafts by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 59,262 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

