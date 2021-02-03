Crust (CRU) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.33 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Crust has a market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.66 or 0.00026225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 103.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.