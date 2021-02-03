Crypto Sports Market Capitalization Tops $386,218.92 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $386,218.92 and $1,317.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

