CryptoFlow Price Hits $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 2,242.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 7,908.5% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $111,930.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00139260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00240626 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00061618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038463 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

