Crypton Reaches Market Capitalization of $909,503.99 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Crypton has a total market cap of $909,503.99 and approximately $142.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00065148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00140382 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.01080031 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,169,955 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crypton

Crypton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.