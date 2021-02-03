CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.02-3.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 million – $1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.60 million.CSG Systems International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.02-3.24 EPS.

CSGS traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 200,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

