Cube Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Cube has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cube token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cube has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $58.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.31 or 0.00891078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047607 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.96 or 0.04603541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Cube

AUTO is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

