Cubiex (CBIX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,354.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cubiex has a market cap of $281,215.39 and approximately $1,354.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00051950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00138895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00243845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00037855 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

Cubiex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

