CUDOS (CUDOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.73 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00053194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00139691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00243338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00039515 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054362 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,930,551 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

CUDOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

