Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,184.19. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.17 by $6.92. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,694.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

