Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

CMI opened at $233.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.88. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

