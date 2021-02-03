Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lessened by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 1.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.30. 16,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

