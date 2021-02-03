Curio (CUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $587,635.63

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Curio has a total market capitalization of $587,635.63 and $21,528.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Curio token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.18 or 0.00900770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04650989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014835 BTC.

About Curio

CUR is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

