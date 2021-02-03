Curtis Advisory Group LLC Acquires 9,714 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,646 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 892.4% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 216,195 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 424,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,075 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,612,000.

SCHV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.46. The stock had a trading volume of 629,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,706. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

