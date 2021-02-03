Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF remained flat at $$63.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 73,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,336. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

