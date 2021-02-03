Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after buying an additional 511,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after buying an additional 303,752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,819. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

