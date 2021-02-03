Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $22.21 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 220.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,769 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 10.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. 2,570,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

