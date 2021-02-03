Curtis Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32,623.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.99. 191,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

