CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 1,024.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 96.5% against the dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $18,673.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00139626 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00065506 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00237946 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00071361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039761 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

