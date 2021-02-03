CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Up 13.6% in January

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after acquiring an additional 471,356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16,753.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,096,365 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 47.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 137,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 179,859 shares during the last quarter.

CVI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. 11,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,680. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

