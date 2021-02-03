CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Permit Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Permit Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.1% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,614,000 after acquiring an additional 633,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 636.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,195,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 241.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 409,576 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 115,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.