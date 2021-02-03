CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 145,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 409,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CVS Health by 801.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 103,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.24. 6,121,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,690,582. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

