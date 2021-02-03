CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0098 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00417839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00054467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,843.00 or 1.00049185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00024550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.