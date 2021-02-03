CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 212,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 235,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.