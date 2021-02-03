Cynosure Management LLC Invests $4.19 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. Gartner comprises 3.6% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $159.40. 9,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $169.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $89,976.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,398. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

