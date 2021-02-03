Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Shares Up 5.8%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.90. 138,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 140,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $35.41 million, a PE ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

