DA Davidson Comments on Independent Bank Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $429.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

