DA Davidson Comments on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.95 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

OCFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 72,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

