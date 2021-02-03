DAEX (DAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,435.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $33,435.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 56.4% higher against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00066120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.01092048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00046447 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.53 or 0.04628419 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019861 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.