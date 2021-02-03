Dai Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Dai has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $322.43 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.01071717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00040437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04580079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,742,576,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,742,575,984 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

