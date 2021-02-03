Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $704.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $704.00 and traded as high as $804.00. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) shares last traded at $792.00, with a volume of 38,239 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 766.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 704.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.
Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) Company Profile (LON:DMGT)
Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.
