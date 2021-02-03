Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.15

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.15 and last traded at $76.88, with a volume of 148685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 425.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

